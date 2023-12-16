Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

CSTL opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $540.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $64,894.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,617 shares of company stock worth $1,197,425. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,382 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $15,988,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629,448 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,589 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.