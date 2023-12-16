Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HPGLY stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $197.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

