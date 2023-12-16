Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $143.91 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

