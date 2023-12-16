Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 932,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 520,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Harmonic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,805,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after buying an additional 95,257 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter worth $684,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Harmonic by 676.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 224,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 195,413 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

