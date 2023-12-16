Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.36

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 1397500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after buying an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,993,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 33,544.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,244,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,241,132 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

