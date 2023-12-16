HC Wainwright Raises Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $12.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 893.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

