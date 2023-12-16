HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,474,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after acquiring an additional 149,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $270.25 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.