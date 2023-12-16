HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,361,000 after buying an additional 85,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,073,000 after buying an additional 1,275,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,773,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,311,000 after buying an additional 91,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 305,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 144,474 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

