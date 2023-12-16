Head-To-Head Analysis: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) and AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Blink Charging has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AECOM has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blink Charging and AECOM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $61.14 million 3.48 -$91.56 million ($3.49) -0.91 AECOM $14.38 billion 0.87 $55.33 million $0.39 236.62

Profitability

AECOM has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AECOM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Blink Charging and AECOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -176.07% -32.38% -22.44% AECOM 0.38% 20.01% 4.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blink Charging and AECOM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 3 2 0 2.40 AECOM 0 0 6 0 3.00

Blink Charging presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 263.92%. AECOM has a consensus target price of $99.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than AECOM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of AECOM shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Blink Charging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AECOM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AECOM beats Blink Charging on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through direct sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients. It is also involved in the investment and development of real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

