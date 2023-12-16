Head-To-Head Analysis: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 5 6 0 2.55

Earnings and Valuation

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $107.18, suggesting a potential upside of 41.46%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $11.74 billion 0.85 $4.94 billion $36.82 2.06

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy 49.82% 11.33% 7.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

