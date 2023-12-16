Head to Head Contrast: Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) & Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Identiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Identiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Identiv has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Given Identiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 23.57 Identiv $112.92 million 1.53 -$390,000.00 ($0.20) -37.30

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Identiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Identiv. Identiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Identiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Identiv -3.05% -4.76% -3.29%

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; SCOT Manager; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; fire arm detection (FAD); and RAD Light My Way. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security. The Premises segment provides solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, and apartment buildings. The company sells its products through dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

