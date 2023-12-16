Head-To-Head Contrast: Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) & mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Leafly and mPhase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Leafly alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 1 0 0 2.00 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Leafly has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.2% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Leafly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -33.19% N/A -56.03% mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafly and mPhase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $44.62 million 0.26 $5.07 million ($8.10) -0.65 mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.00 $1.67 million N/A N/A

Leafly has higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Summary

Leafly beats mPhase Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

(Get Free Report)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About mPhase Technologies

(Get Free Report)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.