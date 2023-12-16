Head-To-Head Contrast: WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) versus Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WELL Health Technologies and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WELL Health Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85

Phreesia has a consensus target price of $34.31, indicating a potential upside of 52.55%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WELL Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A Phreesia -42.70% -54.28% -40.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares WELL Health Technologies and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.4% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WELL Health Technologies and Phreesia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WELL Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phreesia $280.91 million 4.45 -$176.15 million ($2.68) -8.39

WELL Health Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

About WELL Health Technologies

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada. It also engages in developing digital health applications. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc. and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.