Head to Head Review: BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) versus Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTC Digital and Legacy Education Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.17 $7.69 million N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance $1.08 million 7.75 -$1.51 million ($0.09) -1.89

BTC Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BTC Digital and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance -192.44% N/A -321.60%

Summary

BTC Digital beats Legacy Education Alliance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Legacy Education Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.