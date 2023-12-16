Head-To-Head Review: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) versus Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $303.77 million 4.33 -$73.29 million $1.10 13.79 Plymouth Industrial REIT $183.54 million 6.20 -$16.89 million ($0.12) -209.50

Profitability

Plymouth Industrial REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 38.47% 10.72% 1.08% Plymouth Industrial REIT 0.41% 0.17% 0.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.06%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.55%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plymouth Industrial REIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

