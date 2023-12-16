Head to Head Survey: Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) versus Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Paysafe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $14.53 billion 2.42 -$16.72 billion ($40.94) -1.45 Paysafe $1.50 billion 0.46 -$1.86 billion ($0.69) -16.30

Paysafe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelity National Information Services. Paysafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -180.32% 13.89% 5.65% Paysafe -2.66% 15.59% 2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 1 7 10 1 2.58 Paysafe 3 3 1 0 1.71

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%. Paysafe has a consensus target price of $20.96, suggesting a potential upside of 86.29%. Given Paysafe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Paysafe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Paysafe on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, enterprise acquiring, and ecommerce solutions. The Capital Market Solutions segment provides investment operations and data, lending, trading and processing, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services. This segment provides its solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

