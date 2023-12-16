Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCAT

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Health Catalyst stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $503.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.