Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Heart Test Laboratories worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

