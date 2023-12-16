Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) & InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Critical Contrast

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 8.57% 4.17% 2.17% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 6.37% 12.91% 2.83%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $405.87 million 0.99 $146.72 million $0.17 58.76 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.15 million 1.79 $520,000.00 $0.06 23.67

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 10 0 0 2.00 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.65%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.