Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $3,439,867.20 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,915 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

