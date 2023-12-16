High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.8% per year over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $6.63 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
