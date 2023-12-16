High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.8% per year over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $6.63 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. UBS Group AG increased its position in High Income Securities Fund by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

