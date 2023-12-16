HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get HilleVax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLVX

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.45.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. Analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $492,000. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.