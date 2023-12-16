HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. Analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $492,000. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
