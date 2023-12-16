Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

HLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.55.

HLMN stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -123.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

