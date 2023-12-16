HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $12.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

HRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HRT stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.57 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HireRight by 727.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 472.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

