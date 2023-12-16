Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HBNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $610.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.98. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.07 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 232,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.