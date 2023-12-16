Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $610.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

