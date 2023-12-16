Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

HRZN stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $435.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.67 and a beta of 1.18. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRZN. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

