Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HST. HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 850,003 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 571,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 339,113 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $5,496,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

