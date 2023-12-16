Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells $418,040.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HURN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.