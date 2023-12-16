Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $998.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 690.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3,385.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 156,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

