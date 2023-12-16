ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) versus Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Critical Contrast

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 5.65% 7.42% 2.28% Everest Group 15.57% 21.85% 5.00%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $81.12 million 0.62 -$580,000.00 $1.55 10.32 Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.28 $597.00 million $53.86 6.61

This table compares ICC and Everest Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ICC and Everest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Everest Group has a consensus target price of $454.63, suggesting a potential upside of 27.67%. Given Everest Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than ICC.

Summary

Everest Group beats ICC on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

