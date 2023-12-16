ICON Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $251.86 million and $5.32 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges.
About ICON
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,595,720 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 974,591,581.0400791 with 974,591,558.7095388 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25275799 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $5,159,544.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.