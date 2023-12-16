ICON Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $251.86 million and $5.32 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,595,720 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 974,591,581.0400791 with 974,591,558.7095388 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25275799 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $5,159,544.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

