IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.39

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 26213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 806,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

