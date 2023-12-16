IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $568.30

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $568.30 and last traded at $563.03, with a volume of 42751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $557.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.54. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

