IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of IGMS opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $385.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,461.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 288,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $171,614 in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

