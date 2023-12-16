Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $258.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.09.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
