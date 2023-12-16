IMI (LON:IMI) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,850 ($23.22) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.
IMI Stock Down 1.6 %
LON IMI opened at GBX 1,641 ($20.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,273 ($15.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,544.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,557.40. The company has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,764.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.
