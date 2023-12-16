IMI (LON:IMI) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,850 ($23.22) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

IMI Stock Down 1.6 %

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,641 ($20.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,273 ($15.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,544.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,557.40. The company has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,764.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

