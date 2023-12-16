IMS Capital Management Acquires 5,704 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.5% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 65.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 13.7% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 108,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

