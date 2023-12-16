IMS Capital Management Purchases 1,941 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

