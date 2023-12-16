Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.49

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.49 and last traded at $116.94, with a volume of 2274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. Innospec’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In other news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $99,204.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

