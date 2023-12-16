Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

PAPR opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $692.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.