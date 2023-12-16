Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £20,940 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Angus Cockburn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.14) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,286.72).

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,065.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,003.44. The firm has a market cap of £31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,660.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.69) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,106 ($13.88).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

