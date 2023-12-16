Insider Buying: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Buys $245,380.23 in Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $245,380.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,590,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,101.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,417 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $415,412.51.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 793 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,834.84.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,498 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,490.28.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,713 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $85,474.53.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,397 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,083.11.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,064 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,387.36.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0278 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

