Insider Buying: Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Director Buys $1,064,170.80 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Director Ali Mazanderani acquired 322,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,170.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Lesaka Technologies Price Performance
LSAK stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.89.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.66 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
