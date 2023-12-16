Insider Buying: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Acquires £31,875 in Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £31,875 ($40,013.81).

McBride Stock Performance

Shares of McBride stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,242.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.04. McBride plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.12).

Get McBride alerts:

About McBride

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.