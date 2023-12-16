Insider Buying: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Acquires £31,875 in Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £31,875 ($40,013.81).
McBride Stock Performance
Shares of McBride stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,242.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.04. McBride plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.12).
About McBride
