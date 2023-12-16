Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $107,012.88 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $62.35 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.