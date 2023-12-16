Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Major Shareholder Sells $116,321,771.82 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AFRM opened at $43.97 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
