Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Major Shareholder Sells $116,321,771.82 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AFRM opened at $43.97 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Affirm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

