Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,903,967.22 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $2,903,967.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,448,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,757,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $7,013,694.38.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,171,779.40.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $936,632.59.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $2,896,372.49.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.98 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agilysys by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

