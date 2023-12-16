Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,903,967.22 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $2,903,967.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,448,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,757,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $7,013,694.38.

On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,171,779.40.

On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $936,632.59.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $2,896,372.49.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.98 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.61.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agilysys by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

