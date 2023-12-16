Insider Selling: Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Major Shareholder Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $129,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,612.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alset Capital Acquisition alerts:

On Tuesday, October 17th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 114 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $1,230.06.

On Thursday, September 14th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 4,565 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $49,165.05.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAX opened at $10.80 on Friday. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.