Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells $965,067.06 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AppLovin Price Performance
APP stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $45.10.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.