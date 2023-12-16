Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells $965,067.06 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.